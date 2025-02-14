Newsletter: Why returning to the office may be harder than it sounds

If the civilian workforce number is put at about 2.28 million (that number can vary), that’s about 980,000 employees.

Closer to home, getting back to the office is an ongoing project, and our first story.

Key Wright-Patt missions work to find desks for all returning workers

The situation: While the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have enough workstations for workers ending telework arrangements, at two other huge Wright-Patt missions — Air Force Research Laboratory and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — there hasn’t been enough space for everyone, at least not immediately, a spokesman told me this week.

What they’re saying: “We are working diligently across the centers to comply with the return to in-office work order, in alignment with implementation guidance,” said Derek Kaufman, lead spokesman at AFMC. “The number of remote work and telework employees is evolving as we work to comply with all executive orders.”

Hospitals, advocates clash on price transparency

Compliance? A patient advocacy group says most hospitals in Ohio are not complying with federal guidelines on price transparency for patients who want to compare prices on services such as for elective surgeries.

However: Hospitals in the region say they are in full compliance and ready for Ohio’s new regulations coming in April. State legislators passed new rules during the last General Assembly’s lame-duck session, which could result in penalties for hospitals that don’t meet the new standards.

New owner hits ground running with Runners Plus

A familiar face: Eric Contreras, who worked for 15 years as a Runners Plus sales associate, general manager and then its director, acquired the business in December.

The road ahead: Founded in 2005 as a companion store to Soccer Plus, Runners Plus has achieved new independence, Contreras told Reporter Eric Schwartzberg.

“Runners Plus has always been a division of Soccer Plus. and so every decision that we did was in the context of, ‘How does this help the overall company?’” Contreras said. “2024 was a good year ... but, 2025 allows us, with the splitting the companies apart and having Runners Plus be its own entity, (to) support running clubs, whether it’s through corporate partnerships (or) race sponsorships.”

AES Ohio warns: January deep freezes mean higher February bills

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

In case you’ve tried to block the painful memory: It was cold last month —so very, very cold.

What’s your point? That means electric bills will be higher, AES Ohio has warned customers this week.

So how cold was it? PJM Interconnection, which oversees electric grid operations in several Midwestern states, including Ohio, said cold conditions reached a “crescendo” Jan. 22 with a new PJM record for hourly winter electricity demand or load.

The record reached was about 143,714 MW or megawatts between 8 and 9 a.m., according to preliminary data, PJM said.

DAY traffic has yet to recover from the pandemic

Although traffic at Dayton International Airport (known also by its three-letter code “DAY”) rose last year for the fourth year in a row, the airport still remains significantly less busy than it was pre-pandemic, and boardings were already trending downward before COVID.

Trends: In the span of a decade, the Dayton International Airport went from being the 80th largest commercial airport in the nation to the 126th largest, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

