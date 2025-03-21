Newsletter: Why the Springfield National Guard base matters

Changes abounded in the decades following, but after the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure Process), the 178th lost the jets and gained an intelligence mission with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patt.

‘Advanced Wrath’ lets Springfield Guard base demonstrate capabilities

It’s about partnerships: The Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base wrapped up training this week with a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle, a vehicle that in the past two weeks has been used for extensive training with Air Force, Ohio government and Guard units from other states.

Why this mattered: One purpose of Advanced Wrath has been demonstrating why locating the Reaper permanently in Springfield makes sense. The base is home to the 178th Wing, an intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support wing.

“We have that capability here in Springfield, whether it’s permanent basing, MQ-9 Alpha, MQ-9 Bravo or the new Collaborative Combat Aircraft the state of Ohio is really pushing for, we’re willing and able to do all of those missions,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Eaton, an MQ-9 pilot and 178th Operations Support Squadron commander.

‘Project Kona’ lands first tenant in Beavercreek

What happened: Beavercreek’s “Project Kona” is celebrating its first tenant, a Kettering company.

Developer Synergy and Mills said n-ask, Inc. (or simply “NASK”) will move from the Miami Valley Research Park to become the first tenant for Project Kona, a 44,000 square-foot two-story building off Colonel Glenn Highway, minutes from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Why this matters: Development near Wright-Patterson goes from strength to strength, it seems.

Project Kona, which will be completed in the first quarter of 2026, represents the sixth building Synergy has built in past five years in support of the defense industry, totaling more than 350,000 square feet, according to developer Synergy.

Ohio Republicans push for more teen work hours

What happened: An Ohio Senate committee approved two bills along party lines this week to grant more legal work hours for 14- and 15-year-old Ohioans and urged the federal government to do the same.

Combined, the legislation seeks wholesale changes to labor regulations at the state and federal level that currently bar 14 and 15 year-olds from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.

One local stance: Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Kershner said his organization doesn’t have a position on the bill.

But the chamber definitely has a position on the need for good workers.

“Dayton area businesses need more workers. If their parents allow them to work, then we have companies that need good employees,” Kershner said.

LLC tied to Detroit manufacturer buys Dayton plant

What happened: A limited liability company has sold a former Select Industries Corp. plant in Dayton to a Detroit automobile manufacturing services company, new Montgomery County property records indicate.

According to those records, METD Dayton Inc. purchased the property at 220 Janney Road from Janney Road LLC for $1.3 million.

The Detroit tax mailing address for METD Dayton Inc. matches the address for Laepple Automotive US, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of German company LÄPPLE Automotive GmbH.

What next? Unclear. Someone who answered the phone at the German company’s Detroit number was unable to answer questions Thursday.

Dayton’s DEXA nears FAA certification

What may happen soon: Dayton drone delivery company DEXA is nearing crucial FAA certification. When asked how soon her company could get the certification, DEXA CEO Beth Flippo said this week it was “imminent.”

The Dayton company is in the process of becoming certified as an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier. This will allow its autonomous vehicles to operate beyond visual line of sight, reducing labor costs associated with traditional delivery methods.

Why it matters: “If you want to fly cargo for compensation, it’s just like FedEx, DHL or even Delta Airlines, you need what’s called a domestic carrier’s license,” Flippo said. “It is as difficult as it sounds. It takes years to achieve, but it means that your operation is safe.”

