Newsletter: Woodard’s latest move downtown

With and without partners, Woodard, a 1997 University of Dayton graduate, has been a key player in the revitalization of an area of downtown near Day-Air Credit Union Ballpark (and beyond).

It’s fair to say his instincts over the years have proven sound when it comes to what downtown workers and residents want.

Our first story is his latest project.

In this newsletter:

Why the VA will not pursue a nationwide RIF.

Why July 21 could be a big day for the Ohio House (and Gov. Mike DeWine).

The record-breaking pact between JobsOhio and defense manufacturer Anduril.

KK Motorcycle site poised to become ‘employment hub’ downtown

What you need to know: Woodard Development, one of the big players in the revitalization of a swath of downtown, plans to invest about $9 million to turn the old KK Motorcycle Supply warehouse on East Third Street into new offices.

What the city of Dayton expects: The redevelopment and expansion of the 30,000-square-foot building at 435 E. Third St. will create a new “dynamic employment hub” with Class A office space, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Ohio defense contractor lands record state incentives

What you need to know: Defense-focused manufacturer Anduril Industries is getting a lot of help to build a huge Pickaway County manufacturing facility — a record amount of help, in fact.

How much are we talking? JobsOhio says it has completed an agreement with Anduril, positioning the company to receive a $310 million grant to build the plant.

For perspective: In early 2022, JobsOhio had said it was prepared to help Intel with up to $150 million in grants build Columbus-area semiconductor fabrication plants.

The VA expects to cut 30,000 jobs nationwide by fiscal year’s end

What you need to know: The VA’s efforts to reduce its number of workers nationally has worked well enough so far that the department will not need to pursue a larger reduction-in-force, as was earlier feared.

How we got here: Since January, the VA has frozen hiring and offered employees retirement incentives, in a nationwide bid to reduce its employment footprint.

Upshot: After losing some 17,000 employees nationally since January, the VA said it is on pace to reduce its number of employees by nearly 30,000 by the end of September, the end of the federal government’s fiscal year.

A powerful project: Wright-Patt to update energy infrastructure

What you need to know: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base intends to update its energy infrastructure, some of which is decades old.

Why it matters: One aspect of the project, according to the 88th Air Base Wing: Moving away from steam heat, long provided by prominent above-ground distribution piping.

“These projects not only improve energy security but also contribute to cost savings,” the wing said. “By using less steam heat, the base can reduce its energy consumption and lower maintenance costs.”

Heat waves renew warnings about our aging electric grid

What you need to know: Much of the nation’s electric grid was built in the 1960s and ’70s and a lot of it is poorly positioned to meet modern electricity needs, the U.S. Department of Energy has said.

How this affects you: With demand rising faster than capacity, Ohio’s electric grid is at risk of being overwhelmed as early as 2027, Alexandra Denney warned Ohio lawmakers this spring, echoing warnings from electric grid manager PJM Interconnection. Denney is vice president of government relations and communication with the Ohio Business Roundtable.

What they’re saying: “From where we sit, here’s what I’ll say: Operation of the power grid is going to be far more complicated,” said Asim Haque, PJM Interconnection’s senior vice president of governmental and member services.

