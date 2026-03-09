Newsletter: Wright-Patt innovations

The EpiPen some carry for anaphylaxis? Also refined by the Army, in the Vietnam era.

A whole host of innovations were borne of responses to military needs.

In this newsletter

Residents want answers on West First Street building’s future

They’re back: Earmarks.

Washington Twp. taps the brakes on development pace.

Innovators, take heed: AFRL/DOD declares ‘patent holiday’

No-fee licensing: Companies looking to commercialize technology developed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base should listen carefully — opportunity might be knocking.

The Department of Defense, including the Air Force, has declared a “patent holiday” for businesses interested in developing military technologies for both warfighters and the civilian market.

Read the story.

Ohio considers banning foreclosures for tax purposes on seniors

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Zoom in: Ohio lawmakers are weighing a bill eradicating tax foreclosures on senior citizens amid concerns about property tax increases.

If enacted, House Bill 443 would prohibit county officials from enforcing tax liens — foreclosures — on homes owned by residents who are 65 or older, whose home is valued at $750,000 or less. The state cannot, however, impose a similar ban on mortgage holders.

Read Denise Callahan’s story.

Development pause: Washington Twp. slows projects

What’s happening: Traffic concerns on two of its busiest roadways have Washington Twp. residents and trustees asking developers for better plans for proposed high-density developments on opposite sides of the township.

One issue: A rezoning request for the construction of a senior facility with 89 residential-care units and 40 independent-living cottages on 15 acres on heavily traveled Austin Boulevard behind a Speedway gas station.

Read Michael Kurtz’ story.

Business owners, residents seek answers on building’s future

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The concern: Local business owners wants answers after the city of Dayton shut down the building and adjacent sidewalk of the property that houses a few small shops, including Rabbit Hole Books, on West First Street.

Over the last week, city inspectors abruptly shut down access to the building and then the surrounding sidewalk due to concerns about loose bricks and structural issues.

Read the story by London Bishop and Sydney Dawes.

Now on the go: GoBus

On the bus: On a recent weekday, a large green motorcoach pulled up to the curb in front of a Greater Dayton RTA bus shelter on South Main Street, looking for passengers. But this was no ordinary public transit bus.

GoBus’ new service connects Dayton to many other Ohio cities, including Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Lima, Middletown, Oxford, Springfield, Urbana, Toledo and Yellow Springs.

Read Cornelius Frolik’s story.

Newsletter numbers

About $54.7 million: Roll Call credited U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, with this much in earmarked appropriations in fiscal year 2026. Read the story.

7.9 million: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed it sent voter registration data on 7.9 million Ohio voters to the U.S. Department of Justice at the behest of President Donald Trump for federal review. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Roundup

Dayton region selected: Again.

Husted: Iran war going well so far.

Ringing in 75 years: Carillon Park’s milestone.

Making dinner special: Start with Sundays.

Reds: Find their Opening Day starter.