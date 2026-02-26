Newsletter: Wright-Patt to jobseekers: Inquire within.

In this newsletter:

Joby Aviation is moving forward.

Life Cycle Industry Days gets new life.

Electric bills have you hot under the collar.

A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is hiring

What’s happening: A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is looking for good employees.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is hosting an invitation‑only recruitment and hiring event to fill what it called “critical positions” at Wright‑Patterson.

What’s different: To be considered, you need to register, and registration closes March 1.

Find out more.

Joby slashes losses as it prepares to double production

What you need to know: As the company begins hiring for local manufacturing, Dayton-area flying taxi producer Joby Aviation reported a lower net loss of $121.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Why it matters: The company is a local manufacturer. The slashed losses come as Joby prepares to double production of its electrical vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, after its purchase last month of a nearly $62 million manufacturing site in Vandalia.

The company began local production at a smaller, Concorde Drive facility near Dayton International Airport in November.

Read the story.

Non-profit gets $1.5M to streamline career pathways

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

What happened: Local schools will get more career navigators in buildings thanks to a $1.5 million grant meant to help students chart their future paths.

The grant goes to Learn to Earn Dayton, an educational policy nonprofit that works to improve outcomes for local kids, and comes from Pathways Impact Fund, a philanthropic network.

Read Eileen McClory’s story.

It’s back: Life Cycle Industry Days to return

What you should know: Life Cycle Industry Days is getting another life cycle.

The event, which draws Air Force decision-makers in the realms of procurement and weapons development, will return to Dayton this summer.

When? Where? The event, along with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Wright Dialogue with Industry, which has become a companion event, will return to the Dayton Convention Center July 27 to July 31, an email from the Dayton Development Coalition says.

Read the story.

Here’s why heating bills have you hot and bothered

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Temps are falling, bills are rising: Brian Jarvis tracks his heating bills like a hawk. He has maintained a spreadsheet for 26 years logging monthly electric and gas usage, and supplier rates. As part of his morning routine, he gets onto the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio website to review the latest prices, and changes suppliers if he finds a better deal.

Read Michael Kurtz’ story.

Newsletter numbers

Nearly $31 million: Joby Aviation’s 4Q 2025 revenue. Read the story.

Between 7.6% and 11%: Heating bills this year are projected to rise this much, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Read the story.

