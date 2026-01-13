Newsletter: You really like the ranch at Jet’s Pizza and Roosters 🍗

Talk about response! One all-caps email said “LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE HAS THE BEST RANCH,” so you know it is serious. Here are some of the many Facebook comments:

“Doubleday’s Grill and Tavern, as delicious as it is ... it’s all truly just a vessel for its ranch.”

“Roosters or Jet’s Pizza.”

“Old Scratch.”

“DLM (Dorothy Lane Market) sells their ranch. DLM, Jet’s, or Roosters.”

“Wingstop.”

“Harrison’s Restaurant.”

Most commenters stuck with Jet’s and Roosters. This wasn’t even for our annual Best of Dayton competition, but now we know an important new voting category to add this year! Thanks for all the great feedback and making our Facebook page a fun one to follow. Email me any time with your comments and content suggestions.

***

Poppets Coffee & Tea is ‘Roasting Beans for All Characters’ in Kettering

After three years of serving specialty flavored coffee beans and teas at the 2nd Street Market, Poppets Coffee & Tea has opened in a true brick-and-mortar location in Kettering. Guests can now get a fresh drink prepared for them in store, in addition to grabbing a bag of coffee beans to bring home. Food and dining content creator Kailey Bree checked it out for us.

MORE DETAILS

Get your Valentine’s Day rezzies made now💗

It’s time! You have a month to put in reservations at local restaurants for Valentine’s Day, which this year is on a Saturday. Perfect for a date with a little wine, don’t you think?

Our events reporter Alex Cutler has a list of places to eat (get that here) and things to do in the region, including some “Galentine’s Day” events. See his list.

📝From the food files

As a Lifestyles editor, I get a lot of emails from restaurants that want some eyes on their latest announcements. Here are some I got recently:

Teriyaki Madness has a “Double Protein” option to get a bunch of protein in your bowls. Get more chicken, steak, tofu and salmon, its news release says. And through March it will have “Mad Dash Mondays” with $2 off $10+ curbside pickup orders. (Free delivery week is Jan. 19-25!)

has a “Double Protein” option to get a bunch of protein in your bowls. Get more chicken, steak, tofu and salmon, its news release says. And through March it will have “Mad Dash Mondays” with $2 off $10+ curbside pickup orders. (Free delivery week is Jan. 19-25!) Tickets are still available for this Friday, Jan. 16’s Cincinnati International Wine Festival’s Pop-Up Wine Sale at Freestore Foodbank , 3401 Rosenthal Way, Cincinnati. The event is an evening of bites, wines and socializing. Every guest leaves with a mystery 6-pack of festival wines.

, 3401 Rosenthal Way, Cincinnati. The event is an evening of bites, wines and socializing. Every guest leaves with a mystery 6-pack of festival wines. Are you a wine pro? People with legit wine qualifications are sought to judge a wine competition Feb. 6 at the Cincinnati State Midwest Culinary Institute. Apply here. What counts as “qualified”: WSET I, II or III, recognition from the Court of Master Sommeliers, Society of Wine Educators or International Sommelier Guild, or experience hands-on wine experience in the restaurant industry.

No Name Cowboy Artisan Jerky store says ‘adios’

According to the shop’s Facebook page, rising costs and an unexpected illness led to the decision to close.

MORE DETAILS

‘BUT FIRST, FOOD’

Here is another recipe from Chef Whitney Kling, which is also highlighted in her weekly column where she has made a case against the pressures of meal prepping. (Big sigh, who feels like they SHOULD do it but just does not?)

ROASTED BROCCOLI🥦

Serves 6. Cook time is 25 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 large heads broccoli, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 T sesame oil

2 T olive oil

1 T soy sauce

1 t Kosher salt

1 t garlic powder

1 t red pepper flakes (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients. Spread in an even layer on the baking sheet. Don’t overlap, use a second sheet if needed. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes.

