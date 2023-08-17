Newsletter: Popular Ohio property tax exemption may provide some relief

Hey, Dayton: Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

Property taxes have been an issue of frustration and fear as long as I can remember.

In Ohio, real estate in all counties is reappraised every six years. Property values are updated in the third year following each reappraisal. Other states reappraise values more regularly, even once a year.

So when the tax bill comes due in Ohio, the change from the last reappraisal can be shocking, for some.

But a recent modification to state laws may bring some relief.

Popular Ohio property tax exemption to adjust with inflation

As local property owners brace for increased taxes following property value reappraisals in several area counties, Ohio House lawmakers this week highlighted the expansion of a program that helps qualifying homeowners save hundreds of dollars on property taxes, Statehouse Reporter Avery Kreemer tells us.

Following a change in the state budget this year, a reduction of taxable property value through the state Homestead Exemption will adjust with inflation.

Currently, the state’s program saves qualifying homeowners hundreds of dollars a year by shaving off $25,000 of taxable property value through the Traditional Homestead exemption and $50,000 through the Veteran Homestead exemption. Those totals will now increase yearly based on the rise of inflation in Ohio, calculated based on the state’s GDP.

Without Mason workforce, ‘We go nowhere,’ NASA tells L3Harris teams

The accolades from NASA officials to assembled L3Harris workers Wednesday were profuse and appeared heartfelt.

“Without the work at L3Harris, we go nowhere,” Marcia Lindstrom, who handles strategic communications for the NASA SLS rocket program, told L3Harris employees in a visit to the Warren County company.

From Mason to the moon: In all, L3Harris said it provides more than 80 systems that ensure safe operation of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft — tools to help bring the United States back to the moon.

Without L3 Harris’ contributions, the newly named four-member Artemis astronaut team “may not survive,” astronaut Lee Morin told workers.

Area companies rank on new Inc. 5000 list.

Several regional businesses are ranked on the Inc. 5000 listing for 2023, a list that gauges revenue growth in the past few years.

Generating revenue: Also appearing on the 2023 list are Centerville’s Grey Matter marketing and advertising firm, ranked at No. 998; 3C Industries in Urbana, a construction management company, ranked at 380; and Human IT Solutions, a Beavercreek IT services firm, is listed at 1,008.

Other Dayton-region companies on this year’s list: Mason’s Elite Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, ranked at 1,625; and IT Ally, also of Mason, ranked at 1,705. Miamisburg manufacturer Flavors15 is ranked at 2,447.

Aeroseal comes in at 4,381.

Kettering Health makes leadership changes

Sam Wildow, our reporter covering the business of health care, has been following this story closely.

In April, Kettering Health, one of the largest health systems in the region and operator of 14 area medical centers, hired Michael Gentry, a former health system executive in Virginia, as its new CEO.

“Kettering Health is experiencing change.” Since then: Brenda Kuhn recently became the interim president of Kettering Health Dayton, once known as Grandview Hospital. The previous president there was Richard Manchur, the son of former CEO Fred Manchur.

“Since taking the helm in July, our new CEO, Michael Gentry, has begun to adjust our system’s leadership structure to best position the organization for the future,” the health system told Wildow.

It’s unclear if Richard Manchur resigned or was asked to leave. He did not return a request for comment.

OK, but do we have enough gas stations?

Is this a question worth exploring? From Reporter Aimee Hancock: During a July 18 City Council work session, Huber Heights officials discussed a moratorium on gas stations to slow the rate of new convenience store/gas station developments. No action was taken.

But Councilwoman Anita Kitchen proposed consideration of a five-year pause, highlighting the city’s residential development boom, as well as the growth of electric vehicles.

‘The most interest I’ve seen:’ Community Planning Insights owner Aaron Sorrell, who has decades of experience with city planning, said the current trend in gas station development in Huber Heights is something he hasn’t seen elsewhere.

“This is the most interest I’ve seen in my career, as far as convenience store development, in an established community,” he said.

Business moves

Dayton-area businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans have a familiar champion. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is picking up where the city of Dayton this year left off.

