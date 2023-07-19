Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! I am back after eloping in Marquette, Michigan and vacationing in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Here’s a quick run-through of what we did:

My husband (it feels so weird to type that) and I decided to elope with a few friends by our side because neither of us ever dreamed of having a big wedding. We chose Marquette because of the black rocks in Presque Isle Park. My best friend from high school has family that lives in Michigan and I always loved seeing the photos from his trips to the Upper Peninsula (UP). The views at Presque Isle Park are breathtaking and give the perfect mix of tropical and wilderness vibes.

We started our drive Wednesday, July 5 to the UP and stayed in Grand Marais, Michigan where we went Yooperlite hunting. Yooperlites are rocks that glow under an ultraviolet light. If you are ever in the UP, I highly recommend doing this. It was honestly the best part and yes, we did find Yooperlites!

We arrived in Marquette on Thursday and eloped on Friday. The weather was absolutely perfect despite a little rain in the evening, but I’ve heard that’s good luck.

Our elopement day kicked off with a hike to Sugarloaf Mountain, followed by lunch at The 906 Sports Bar & Grill, a first look at the beach and a beautiful ceremony. My husband and I ended our vows the same way, “Till death do us part is for quitters,” so I would say it was meant to be. We traveled around the park taking pictures and even stopped for ice cream. Our night ended with pizza from Vango’s, a cake cut, an impromptu dance at Sunset Point with my best friend playing the guitar and a night out at a local bar called DIGS. Our day was even better than I could have imagined!

I have to admit I was blown away with the recommendations I received for places to eat in the UP. Thank you so much! Shout out to Tony Huffman who recommended Donckers. The grilled chicken sandwich on focaccia bread was amazing and the mac and cheese is a must-try!

Thank you again to everyone who emailed me! I really appreciate all of the notes wishing me the best of luck. And now, here’s your weekly dose of Dayton restaurant news :)

Dayton chef hosts pop-ups at new restaurant in Oregon District prior to opening

Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is another step closer to opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Oregon District.

Last week, Shipp received his Food Service Operation License from the Ohio Department of Health allowing him to cook and serve food out of his new space at 416 E. Fifth St.

Shipp told me he is not ready to open the restaurant, CULTURE By Chef Dane, just yet, but plans to do pop-ups 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Saturday through his walk-up window. He may add a Tuesday or Thursday as well.

This week’s pop-up menu will feature Hibachi Burritos, the Drip Burger, Homemade Donuts and Sweet P’s Ice Pops.

Shipp hopes to open the restaurant in four to five weeks.

Dayton Greek Festival to host drive-thru event this summer

After announcing the cancellation of the 2023 Dayton Greek Festival in May, organizers have decided to host a drive-thru event instead.

“We had to cancel the full festival for reasons out of our control, but we are glad to offer the drive-thru,” Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival, told me.

The drive-thru event, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, is bringing back longtime favorites like moussaka (Greek lasagna with eggplant), chicken souvlaki dinners and lamb chops in addition to traditional fare like gyros and pastries.

Online pre-orders will begin about three weeks prior to the drive-thru and go through the event weekend.

Dayton Dairy Queen reopens after vehicle crashed into building

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant at 1042 Shroyer Road has reopened after a vehicle crashed into the building last December, causing structural and plumbing damage.

The Dayton staple reopened July 10 after the owners purchased new equipment and replaced the wall, glass, electric and plumbing.

“The first night we were here, I never knew we had so many people in the neighborhood,” said Lynn Stump, who owns the Dairy Queen with her husband, Bill. “They were coming from everywhere and they still are. They really appreciate us and you kind of don’t realize that until something like this happens.”

This location is the oldest Dairy Queen in Dayton, typically opening in mid-March and closing in mid-November.

Quick Bites:

🥪 Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Huber Heights: Dayton Franchise Owner Ted Tolliver is opening a new location today at 7630 Old Troy Pike. Those with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to United Rehabilitation Services in exchange for a regular sub.

🐔 Springboro Roosters temporarily closed for remodel: According to the restaurant, the renovations are expected to take less than a week to complete. There are plans to reopen Friday.

🍩 Lock 27 Brewing collabs with Bill’s Donut Shop: Bill’s Donut Shop Blueberry Blond Ale is sold out at the brewery’s Centerville and Dayton locations, but customers should be able to still try it through various wholesale retailers. For a list of local retailers, click here.

🛒 Adasa Latin Market opens in Springfield: The new Latin grocery store offers fresh meats and a taco bar. Read more about it here.

Best of Dayton:

It’s almost that time! Voting for our Best of Dayton contest kicks off Monday and will run through Friday, Aug. 11. Winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 15.

This is our eighth year of celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the area. This year we have 152 contests in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

» WHAT TO KNOW: How to get involved in this year’s contest

