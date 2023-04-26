Newsletter:

Instructions: Cook slowly and stir often.

Reid had said that the recipe sounded accurate, as he remembered it. When I asked for the recipe, I received a few variations. Click here to read those recipes and for more on Goody Goody.

Since last week, I have received several more recipe requests including: Creamed Chicken Sauce from Rike’s , Anticoli Salad from Anticoli’s, the Garbage Can sandwich from Upper Krust, chicken salad from the Peasant Stock, corn fritters from the West Milton Inn, the peppercorn dressing from Grub Steak, among several others.

My next course of action is to search our newspaper archives and reach out to Dayton History. If you have any of the recipes listed above, email me here so I can forward it on!

Blue Berry Cafe announces new location

After hinting at a special announcement last week, The Blue Berry Cafe has announced 129 W. Franklin St. as its future home in downtown Bellbrook.

Owner Kelley Andary told me the cafe is relocating in order to ensure a better experience for staff and customers alike.

The Blue Berry Cafe, a Bellbrook staple, is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden a.k.a. the “Muffin Man.” Last year the cafe was crowned as having the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in our Best of Dayton contest.

Andary explained the current space at 72 Bellbrook Plaza is about the same size, but some of the features aren’t convenient. For example, the restaurant has storage two doors down from the space.

In particular she looks forward to having a larger kitchen as well as a convection oven with more room for Darden to bake.

The Blue Berry Cafe plans to relocate in early fall following a staff retreat in August.

Baker Benji’s holds soft opening in Dayton: What’s next

Baker Benji’s held a soft opening April 22 in the former space of Evans Bakery and plans to continue the momentum this week.

Located at 700 Troy Street in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, the bakery will be open this week from 6 a.m. to sold out Tuesday through Saturday. Next week the bakery will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Stuckey said the bakery is offering a limited menu at the moment with plans to add more items weekly leading up to its future grand opening. Customers can expect doughnuts each morning along with cream horns, cookies, decorated cookies and cupcakes. Forthcoming offerings include coconut macarons, buckeyes, lemon squares, baklava and kolache.

He previously told me he was excited to make Evans Bakery’s doughnut staples, as well as new flavor profiles. During the soft opening he was happy to debut three Baker Benji’s originals including a cotton candy doughnut, maple cream long john and coconut custard long john.

Stuckey said it still feels “surreal” that he owns a brick-and-mortar spot with nearly 100 years of history.

More Crumbl stores coming to Dayton area

A former Ohio State football player and his wife are opening three additional Crumbl stores after success at their Washington Twp. location.

Reggie Germany told me he and his wife, Keah, will start expansion by opening a store at 6310 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester, a suburb of Columbus, followed by a store at 1849 W. Main St. in Troy. The Canal Winchester store is expected to open in July followed by Troy in August or September.

He said they are also working on finalizing a lease to open a fourth location on Bechtle Avenue in Springfield in the first quarter of 2024.

The couple opened the Washington Twp. store at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road in February 2022. Germany said the Washington Twp. location is in the top 10% of all Crumbl stores in the U.S.

As grand openings near, the couple plan to host a “pink carpet event,” offering guests an opportunity to take photos and get autographs from former Ohio State football players.

Quick Bites:

🍽 Chipotle Mexican Grill planned for Centerville: The restaurant is planned for 1033 South Main St. with a “Chipotlane” pick-up window and a 500-square-foot patio.

🥩 New restaurant to open in former location of Logan’s Roadhouse: KPOT, an all-you-can-eat dining experience merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ flavors, is coming soon near the Dayton Mall, according to a sign on the building. Read more about the restaurant here.

🍸 New bar featuring specialty cocktails coming soon to Piqua: Liquid Lounge is expected to open by the end of May at 125 W. Ash St.

📆 Dayton chef plans vegan events in Dayton: The first event, the Dayton Vegan Spring Market, will be held Sunday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak and Ivy Park. For more events by Sprouting Dreams LLC, click here.

🍾 Troy distillery releases full collection of spirits: The collection of spirits at A.M. Scott Distillery includes four vodkas, two gins and three bourbons.

