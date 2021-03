James R. Hogan Sr.



2/17/1946 - 3/7/2015







In loving memory of a dear Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Peepa, Uncle, Cousin,



Brother & Friend.









We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will, we hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, 'til Jesus calls us home one day, and we meet again.

Love,



The Hogan & Bell Family