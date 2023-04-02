X

Abbott, Karen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Abbott, Karen T.

Karen T. Abbott, 64, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 23, 2023. Loving mother of Ashley Woods. Daughter of Cleveland and Mildred Abbott. Preceded in death by her father and her brother, Mark Abbott. Survived by her mother, sisters, Anita Abbott and Vivian (Eric) Bruce, brothers, C. Gregory Abbott and Eric (Felicia Davis) Abbott, nieces Moncada Abbott and Malika Cobb, nephews Vincent (Hanna) Bruce, Ryan Bruce and Allen Bruce, great-niece Shaunee Hancock, many treasured relatives and loved ones. A memorial celebration of Karen's life will take place Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church, 1710 Damascus Avenue, Springfield Ohio, the Rev. Robert Hitchens officiating.

