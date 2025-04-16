Abner, Jackie



Jackie Abner, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Jack was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 29, 1943 to Raymond Abner and Agnes (Messer) Abner. On May 15, 1964, he married the love of his life, Maureen Dorothy Walsh, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Hamilton, OH. Jack graduated from Garfield High School in 1961. He worked for Broshear Contractors for 10 years and went on to work for the City of Fairfield Parks Department where he retired in 2005. Jack was a lifetime member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society, Ducks Unlimited, and the Isaac Walton League. He coached his kids in Northend baseball, SAY soccer, and CYO and Jr. Pro basketball for many years. Jack also taught and passed on his love for fishing and hunting to his children. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maureen D. Abner; his children, Jack Brian (Melissa) Abner, Bradley (Christine) Abner, Bret (Tabitha) Abner, Melissa Brown and Brady (Katie) Abner; grandchildren, Zak (Kaite) Abner, Miranda (Troy) Dilworth; Sara (Zak) Miller, Joshua Abner, Gabriel Abner, Tori (Chris) Manger, Taylor Abner, Karley (Kyle) Obermeyer, Gracie Abner, Carter Abner, Danielle Brown, Megan Brown, Lauren Brown, Mason Abner and Maura Abner; 3 great-grandchildren, Scarlett Abner, Jackson and Jace Obermeyer; sisters-in-law, Carol Abner and Kay Walsh; and aunts, Jeanette (Lou) Schwartz and Beverly Gillespie. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Agnes Abner; brothers, Ben and Phil Abner; and son-in-law, Shawn Brown. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Nam Vu officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.



