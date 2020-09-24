ABNER, Patricia E. Patricia E. Abner, age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Irvine, KY, on April 17, 1951, to the late Anna Mae (King) and Raymond Roberts, Sr. She was a member of Full Gospel Outreach Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Abner. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James H. Abner; her sons, Jamie (Stephanie) Abner and Gary Abner; 7 grandchildren: Megan (Zach) Smith, Michael Abner, Mikayla Abner, Tito Harrison, Darin Abner, Justin Abner and Cody (Ashley) Abner; her great-granddaughter, Lorelei Abner ~ plus one great-grandson on the way; her brother, Raymond (Trish) Roberts, Jr.; her sister, Vickie Boggs; numerous nieces and nephews; and all her baby boys and baby girls. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Full Gospel Outreach Church, 6898 Middletown-Germantown Rd., Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, with Pastor James Maggard officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

