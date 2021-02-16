ACCORINTI, John F.



John F. Accorinti, 71, passed away in his home on 12 February 2021, after a long battle with ALS. He was born on 25 June 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Salvatore "Sam" Accorinti and Evelyn (née Ricchio) Accorinti. John graduated from Badin High School and Miami University and was an electrician member of IBEW Local 648. Surviving John are his wife, Mary Ann (née Chilbert), children Jeanette and Olivia Accorinti, Damon (Kristal) Hargrove, Christie (Steve) Frederick, grandchildren Dalton (Megan) Hargrove, Jordyne Hargrove, Cameron, Casey, and Samantha Frederick, great-granddaughter Bexlee Hargrove, siblings Perry (Mary) and Donna Accorinti, aunt Flora Trapani and uncle Jim (Maria) Ricchio. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Accorinti. John loved food, wine, and family, but most of all his Lord God to whom he has gone. A gathering will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home on 17 February from 5 - 8 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Julie Billiart on 18 February at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio either online or to 1170 Old Henderson Rd. #221, Columbus, OH 43220 under Team Papa John.

