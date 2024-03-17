Acheson, Flossie Jane



Flossie Jane (Gray/Hodgson) Acheson, born February 18, 1942, in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, at her home in Eaton, Ohio. Daughter of Samuel and Eudell Gray (deceased), long time resident of Moraine, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Cyril R. Acheson Jr., children; Katherine (John) Turton of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Philip (Patricia) Hodgson of Dayton, Joel (Rachel) Hodgson of West Carrollton, Connie (John) Rhind of Hilliard, Ohio and Greg (Karen) Kern of Eaton, Ohio. Two sisters Edna Ryan and Brenda Gephart both of Dayton. 4 grandchildren; Kellen, Sarah, Emily and Sydney. Flossie graduated from West Carrollton High Class of 1960. Retired from Kettering Medical Center after 28 years of service. She greatly valued her very special life-long friendship with Wanda Hayes, Judi Kash, Wanda Pospisil, and Joyce Wantz. She appreciated the out-of-doors and nature, especially enjoying gardening and camping friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Love You Forever CY.



Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton, OH in care of arrangements.



