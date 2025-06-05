Ackerman (Kohl), Marsha Kay



Ackerman, Marsha Kay, 79, of Springfield, passed away Monday June 2, 2025, in Brookdale Buck Creek surrounded by family after a brief illness. Marsha was born February 18, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph Kohl and Doris (Edington) Askins. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed her card club and bible study groups. She also loved traveling, especially to Florida. Survivors include three children, Caryl Blevins, Brian Ackerman and Julie Massie; six grandchildren, Kayla (Lucas) Perkins, Matthew Ackerman, Sophia Ackerman, Hannah Massie, Grace Ackerman and Addie Ackerman; and four great grandchildren, Levi, Harper, Cash and Zeli. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; stepfather, Mel Askins; and son-in-law, Ronnie Massie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date.



