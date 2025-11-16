Adam Edwards

Edwards, Adam



Adam C. Edwards



Born in Dayton, Ohio on 4-12-77. Passed away in Longmont, Colorado, his home for the last eighteen years, on 10-30-25.



Adam was a musician, playing bass with Shrug, Brother Joe, and Flyaway Minion. He had a great sense of humor and tons of stories to tell. Life will never be the same without his smile and personality.



Survived by the love of his life, son Gabe and his mother Erinn Edwards, parents Claude and Carol Edwards, brother Jamie (Britanny), Nephew Aengus and niece Adelia and way too many friends to mention. Special thanks to Martin Banks and everyone at the Vinyl Café in Longmont. There will be no services at this time.



Rest in peace Music Man.



