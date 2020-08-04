ADAMS, Betty Jo Age 88, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Betty was born April 20, 1932, in Revelo, Kentucky to the late Isaac M. and Lew Verna (Stephens) Voiles. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William D. Adams; daughter, Patricia K. Huff; brother, Carroll D. Voiles; and sisters, Janus Voiles, Bea Dehnert, Francis Moore, and Ann King. Betty is survived by her sons, Donald Adams and Stephen Michael-Adams; daughter, Gwendolyn Adams- Roberts; brother, Kenneth Voiles; sister, Lou Crabtree; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Betty worked at the Mueller Residential Center for many years. She loved camping, bluegrass music, and even began to play the banjo. She especially loved quilting and her cats. What Betty loved most was her loving family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a service to follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating at JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Betty will be buried next to her husband at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



