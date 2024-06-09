Adams, Calvin Charles "Peg"



age 80 was born to Ethel and James Adams of Homer, LA on March 5, 1944. Sunset: June 3, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



