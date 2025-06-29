Adams, Curtis D.



With heavy hearts, we share that Curtis Douglas Adams passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2025. Born on September 21, 1972, Curt was the missing piece in the Adams family puzzle. In his younger years, with long hair, a leather jacket, and a bass guitar slung over his shoulder, Curt radiated rock star charisma. His laid-back spirit, quick wit, and loyal heart made him unforgettable and a great friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Maryann Adams; his brother, Walter "Tiger" Adams; and his nieces, Jessalynn Harness and Lisa Mitchell. Curt is survived by his son, Jaiden Merrick; his sister, Kathy Johnson (Mike); his brother, Daniel "Duffy" Adams (Stacy); his nieces, Valerie Pettis (Jaryd) and Lainey Giebeig (Matt); and his nephew, Dakota Adams as well as his great-nieces and nephews and many friends from work and The Christy Club. Also grieving is his beloved dog, Chance, who remained faithfully by his side to the very end. A private celebration of Curt's life will be held at a later date in Florida. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com