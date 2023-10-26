Adams, D.M. Jordan



D.M. Jordan Adams, age 35, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2023. Jordan was a 2006 graduate of Shawnee and CTC. Growing up, he was an excellent baseball and hockey player, a skilled swimmer on the Spy swim team, and an amazing drummer. He was a fantastic chef who loved to cook and eat. Jordan was good at everything he did, including being a good son and grandson, a good little brother, and a good friend. He was loved and valued by his family. Jordan was a loving father to his son, Jordan Adams, Jr., and his daughter, Nora Adams. In addition to his children, he is survived by his mother, Kellie Adams; grandfather, David Bruggeman; sister, Allexandra Adams; Mary Beth Beverly; stepfather, James Delong; uncle, Kevin (Jim) Bruggeman; aunt, Deanna (Doug) McIntosh; special niece, Kee Nogueira; Britney Salyer; best friend, Cody Wilmoth; and numerous other friends who he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Doris Bruggeman. Jordan loved to hear and tell jokes. He was always the life of the party. He had a smile that will never be forgotten. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-6 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com