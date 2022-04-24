ADAMS, Dessie Marie



Dessie Marie Adams, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, / Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Dessie was born on November 3, 1934, to George and Mary (Lee) Day of Frenchburg, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Lee Adams and her children: Donna (Marty) Laws of Springfield, Roger (Cathy) Adams of Urbana, Jane Adams of Tucson, Danny (Tamara) Adams of Tucson, Kay (Craig) Harshbarger of Fairborn, Jackie (Dave) Annis of Tucson and grandchildren,



Aimee M. Adams, Jennifer Newman, Jim Stevenson, Amber Annis, Zack Carper, CJ Mullican, great-grandchild, Peyton Newman and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Day, Joe Day, her sister Ruth Brown, son, Douglas Adams, infant children, Betty Adams,



Michael Adams and her grandchild, Cera Annis. Dessie worked at O'Neills restaurant for several years while living in



Springfield and then went to work for the airlines once in



Arizona. She loved to cook, feed the road runners, hummingbirds, quail and other animals and will be greatly missed by her dog, Gidget. She loved to spend the mornings on the porch with Don drinking coffee and watching Gidget. Dessie loved to go on vacations, fish and coming home to spend the summers in Springfield. She loved being in her garden taking care of her flowers and garden ornaments. She will be greatly missed.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 27th from 4:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Thursday, April 28th at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Livestreaming will be available through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page at the time of service. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



