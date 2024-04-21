Adams, Earl Thomas



Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2024, in his adopted hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Earl maintained a lifelong connection to the city and state. He was devoted to his family, from his kids, siblings, and parents through to his wide extended relations and was never happier than when spending time with family or researching his genealogy. With deep roots in the Upper Peninsula and Pinconning, Michigan, he loved his frequent visits and enjoying a pasty with family in St. Ignace. Earl also loved regaling anyone who would listen with family stories. Earl was an avid sports fan who continued his longtime rooting interest for all Detroit sports teams and the University of Michigan, along with his adopted Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He was a loyal and long-suffering fan of the Tigers and Lions, while reveling in the success of the Red Wings and 2024 National Champion University of Michigan football team. You could also catch him heckling the home team any time his alma mater Oakland University Golden Grizzlies played in the Dayton area. A longtime employee at NCR, he spent most of career working for the company. Earl is survived by his daughter, Sarah Adams, Dayton; son, Scott Adams (Allison) and grandsons Henry, Charlie, and John, Arlington, VA; and his beloved sister, Linda, Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Adams; mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Wynne; and sister, Beverly Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, CENTERVILLE, OH 45459. A reception will follow the celebration of life at the funeral home. A second celebration will occur in St. Ignace, Michigan on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



