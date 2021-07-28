ADAMS, Geneva Clonch



Geneva Clonch Adams, of Middletown, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Willow Knoll. Mrs. Adams was born in Big Spring, TN, on May 16, 1927, to James Newton Johns and Maudie



Catherine Hendricks. She had worked for Smurfit as an inspector. Geneva is survived by a daughter, Carol (Rodney Allen) Combs; a step-daughter, Debbie Suggs; and a step-son Greg Adams. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willard E. Clonch and Cerston Adams. Services will be private at the



convenience of the family. Entombment at Woodside



Cemetery Mausoleum. Please sign the guest book at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com