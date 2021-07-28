ADAMS, Geneva Clonch
Geneva Clonch Adams, of Middletown, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Willow Knoll. Mrs. Adams was born in Big Spring, TN, on May 16, 1927, to James Newton Johns and Maudie
Catherine Hendricks. She had worked for Smurfit as an inspector. Geneva is survived by a daughter, Carol (Rodney Allen) Combs; a step-daughter, Debbie Suggs; and a step-son Greg Adams. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willard E. Clonch and Cerston Adams. Services will be private at the
convenience of the family. Entombment at Woodside
Cemetery Mausoleum. Please sign the guest book at
Funeral Home Information
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral