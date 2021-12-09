ADAMS, Harold William
51, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1970, in Springfield, the son of Ellen (Hutslar) Nassr and Harold
Wilbert Adams. Survivors
include his mother, Ellen Nassr; children, Brittany, Will, Chelssie, Cristin, Dalton, Zach, Destiny and Dakota; step-children, Lori, Nikki and Bubby;
several grandchildren; siblings, Stephanie, Amber, Christina, Jessica and Shelly; and numerous
nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Private services will be held for Mr. Adams' family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
