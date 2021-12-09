dayton-daily-news logo
ADAMS, Harold William

51, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1970, in Springfield, the son of Ellen (Hutslar) Nassr and Harold

Wilbert Adams. Survivors

include his mother, Ellen Nassr; children, Brittany, Will, Chelssie, Cristin, Dalton, Zach, Destiny and Dakota; step-children, Lori, Nikki and Bubby;

several grandchildren; siblings, Stephanie, Amber, Christina, Jessica and Shelly; and numerous

nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Private services will be held for Mr. Adams' family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

