Adams, Irene

2 hours ago
Adams, Irene C.

Irene Crouch Adams - a loving, strong and independent lady passed away July 2, 2025. Irene is survived by 4 daughters: Linda Harden Bruner (Marv Wideman); Sandy Harden Craner (Brad); Marjorie Adams (Noah); and Sheri Adams Gladden (Jay).

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren - Tiffani, Emili, Anna, Lucan, Ben, and Kenna as well as 1 great grandchild, Kyler, and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH from 10am to 10:45am. Graveside services will be 11:15am at Woodhill Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Middletown Hospice or the school snack program of Franklin First Methodist Church.

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

