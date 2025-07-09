Adams, Irene C.



Irene Crouch Adams - a loving, strong and independent lady passed away July 2, 2025. Irene is survived by 4 daughters: Linda Harden Bruner (Marv Wideman); Sandy Harden Craner (Brad); Marjorie Adams (Noah); and Sheri Adams Gladden (Jay).



She is also survived by 6 grandchildren - Tiffani, Emili, Anna, Lucan, Ben, and Kenna as well as 1 great grandchild, Kyler, and many friends.



Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH from 10am to 10:45am. Graveside services will be 11:15am at Woodhill Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Middletown Hospice or the school snack program of Franklin First Methodist Church.



