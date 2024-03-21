Adams, James D.



James D. Adams (1947  2024)



James "Jim" Adams died March 17, 2024, at the Knolls of Oxford. He was 76. Jim was surrounded by family and friends in the days leading up to his passing.



He was born in Celina, Ohio, to Paul Adams and Mary Houts Adams - both of whom preceded him in death, along with his brother Douglas "Jack" Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Gray; his son, Peter (Michelle) Adams; three grandchildren; his sister, Janet Lee and her four children.



Visitations will be at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio on Fri., March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Sat., March 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at Oxford United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.



Contributions in Jim's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



