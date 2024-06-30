Adams, Joseph

Adams III, Joseph



ADAMS III, Joseph, was born November 6, 1961 in Oakland, California. He passed peacefully in Dayton, Ohio on June 23, 2024. He was a graduate of Roth High School, Class of 1980. Joe was known as the neighborhood mechanic, offering help to anyone with vehicle issues. Service for Joe will be held Friday, July 5, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. The visitation with family and friends will be at 10:00 am and service will be at 11:00 am.



