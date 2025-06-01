Adams (Mercer), Sharon K.



Adams, Sharon K., 78, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2025, in her home surrounded by family. Sharon was born April 27, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Pauline (Fitzwater) Mercer. Sharon enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and WWE Wrestling. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially watching their sporting events. Survivors include three children, Amie (Jeff) Lewis, David "Rocky" (Drue) Adams and Tammi Adams; six grandchildren, Kasey (Meggan), Paige (Colton), Brycen, Cadyn, Brody and Easton; five great grandchildren, Quinn, Ellie, Fallon, Weston and Whitley; numerous cousins, including special cousin, Jackie Gregory; special niece, Vicki Ream; and longtime friends, Kathy Thompson and Kathi Tilson MacEnaney. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a cousin, Shirley Brown. Private graveside services will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mug & Jug. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



