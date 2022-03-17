ADAMS, Steve

ADAMS, Sr., Steve D.



Age 76, passed away on March 14, 2022. Steve was born January 21, 1946, to the late Dorothy Adams. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bill and Mick Adams and daughter, Leslie Sue Brennaman. Survived by his loving wife, Suzie Adams; son, Steve Jr. (Jamie) Adams; daughter, Amy (Tony) DeLaet; son, Frank (Elana) Brennaman; grandchildren, John Brennaman, Christopher McKinley, Audrey (Evan) Case, Cody (Brooke) Bolden, Shania Bolden, Joshua Adams, Cherokee Bolden, Luke Adams and Blaine Adams; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Steve proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. The family will be holding a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The family would like to thank nurse, Jackie and Judy for the wonderful loving care they gave to Steve. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

