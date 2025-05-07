Adamson, Dennis B.



Dennis B. Adamson, born on July 3, 1937, in Van Nuys, California, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. A dedicated family man and accomplished professional, Dennis leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment. Dennis embarked on a distinguished military career when he joined the Air Force in 1955, serving in communications until his retirement in 1976. His time in the military laid the foundation for a successful career that followed. After his service, he joined RCA Alascom, a telephone company in Alaska, where he continued to make significant contributions in his field until his retirement in 1991. Even after stepping down from his formal career, Dennis remained active in the telecommunications sector, engaging in contract work that showcased his dedication and expertise. His personal life was enriched by the love and companionship of his wife, Geraldine (Garland) Adamson, with whom he shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they raised a beloved family, which includes their daughter, Dawn Adamson (Jim), and their son, Dana (Kelly) Adamson. Dennis was a proud grandfather to Chelsea Hazlitt, Jill Hazlitt, Miriam Hazlitt, Beau Adamson, and Riley Wilcox, and delighted in his role as a great-grandfather to Avery and Marcellus. In addition to his immediate family, Dennis is survived by his brother, Daryl Adamson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert B. and Reva M. Adamson, as well as his son, Bradley Adamson, and his brother, Richard Adamson. Dennis will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family, his exceptional work ethic, and his contributions to the military and telecommunications fields. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 1pm at Egbert- Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Seneca county, Ohio. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter- day Saints, 4400 Derr Rd. Springfield. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com