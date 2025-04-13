Adib, Gemma

Adib, Dr. Gemma MD



ADIB, Dr. Gemma, MD., It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Gemma Adib on April 4th, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Gemma was a true force of nature which was evident through the countless meaningful connections she made throughout the world and her many accomplishments. She leaves an enduring legacy as a beloved friend, physician, and humanitarian.



Gemma was born to the late Jean and Katrin Adib on August 19th, 1951, in Antakya, and raised in Damascus, Syria. She earned her Doctorate in Medicine from Damascus University and completed post-graduate training at the University of Düsseldorf in Germany, specializing in Internal Medicine, Musculoskeletal Disease, and Gastroenterology.



Throughout her decades of practice, Gemma left a lasting impact on the medical field, from starting her own clinic in Damascus, Syria in 1986 to becoming an expert in osteoporosis. She transformed the landscape of osteoporosis care in the Middle East through her leadership as founder and president of the Syrian National Osteoporosis Society, president of the Pan Arab Osteoporosis Society, and founded the Osteoporosis Center at the Italian Hospital in Damascus. Internationally, she was a distinguished member of the Board of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and was recognized for her contributions in 2015 by receiving the IOF Presidential Award. In addition, she was awarded the French Order of Merit and Austrian Order of Merit for her work as a medical consultant for embassies in Syria. Outside of medicine, Gemma established herself as an influential businesswoman, serving on the Syrian Business Council and founding Modern Cosmetic Company.



Beyond her career, she was widely known for her humanitarian achievements. Gemma's actions, grounded in empathy and advocacy, worked to bring equity to vulnerable communities. She provided free medical care through various charities, was a medical consultant for the Red Cross and Red Crescent, directed the Child, Mother and Disabled Care program at the Al-Mahabba Association, and was a member of the medical committee for the Special Olympics in Syria. She also assisted in founding the Syrian Environment Association. Upon returning to Germany in her later years, she worked at a clinic serving refugees.



To know Gemma was to witness brilliance, warmth, and boundless vitality. She created homes in Syria, Lebanon, Germany, and the United States. She traveled the world, making friends wherever she went with an adventurous spirit and limitless energy. Whether home or abroad she could be found enjoying the local culture, from music and shopping, to cafes and restaurants. Her home reflected her discerning taste with art, antiques, and closets full of the latest fashion. Above all, she cherished moments spent with the ones she loved.



Dr. Gemma Adib is survived by her loving family: her siblings, Marlene Adib, Daed Adib, Abdulla Adib, and Hana Adib; her sister-in-law, Malak Adib; her brothers-in-law, Samir Choukr, Louis Homsy, and Hayssam Keilo; her nieces and nephews, Elie Homsy (Megan Homsy), Sally Homsy (Wesley Boyette), Dany Keilo (Evagelia Keilo), Katie Adib, Chris Keilo, Michael Homsy, Rami Choukr, and Christine Adib; and her great nephew, Louis Homsy. We miss her dearly. May her memory be eternal, and may God grant her everlasting peace.



A viewing will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, Ohio. This will be followed by a funeral service at noon, with Father Anthony Cook officiating, and interment at Woodland Park Cemetery. Following the interment, the family will host a Celebration of Life. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes. If you are unable to join in person, the funeral service can be viewed virtually and available for a few days following the service: https://tinyurl.com/GemmaAdib



