Adkins, Charles W.



Charles W. Adkins, 75 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023 at his home. He was born November 4,1947 in Kenova, West Virginia. The son of Wiser & Juanita Adkins. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Charles is survived by his wife/caretaker Gina Adkins; daughters Shawna Heiser (Dan); Misty Hill (Eric); son Kevin Adkins (Cyrena); step-daughter Jessica Littler (Donnie); two sisters: Joyce Young (David); Lois Ekers (Sherrill); grandchildren: Christopher Pratt (Destiny); Jessica Heiser (Scott); Aaron Heiser (Jayden); Michael Littler (Selinda); Kaitlyn Taguacta (Ezerah); Kaylea Littler (Ethen); Matthew Adkins; Nathan Adkins; Conner Adkins; and Joseph Littler; great granddaughter Harper Littler. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and two children Juanita and Darin. Celebration of life will be November 11, 2023 from 11-1 at Englewood Christian Assembly of God 415 N Main St. Englewood, Ohio 45322. To share a memory of Charles or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



