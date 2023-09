ADKINS, Donald "Roger"



Age 68, of Lebanon, OH, passed away September 13, 2023. Celebration of life service will be 2 pm Saturday, September 23 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home, Waynesville, OH.



