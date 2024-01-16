Adkins, Evalena



Evalena Adkins, age 95, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Arlington Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation. Evalena was born in Morgan County, KY on June 17, 1928 to the late Louis and Maggie (Hall) Whitt. Evalena was employed with Avon Products in Springdale for 20 years and then joined her family owned business at LaComedia in Springboro. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ezra Adkins; her brothers, Elmer Whitt, Lavern Whitt, Luther Whitt, Herman Whitt; her sisters, Faye Whitt, Myrtle Adkins; her grandson, John Brady Rossi. Evalena is survived by her children, Sandra Eves, David Adkins, Pamela Blashcock, Joseph (Angie) Adkins, Shari (John) Rossi; her 8 grandchildren; her 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for Evalena will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45005, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM with Chaplain Barry Shafer officiting. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com