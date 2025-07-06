Adkins, Jerard

Adkins, Jerard Brooks, Jr.

age 83, of Kettering, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, June 29, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 11, at St. Charles Borromeo (4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering). Family will welcome friends and guests beginning at 10:00am, with services beginning at 10:45am. For those unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. Following mass, guests may join the funeral procession to Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton) where the Rite of Committal and burial will take place. A luncheon will follow at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville (81 N Main St.). For complete remembrances and to express condolences to the family, please visit www.routsong.com

