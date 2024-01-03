Adkins, Sr., Ray C.



ADKINS, Ray C., Sr., 81 of Springfield, passed away December 31, 2023 in Oakwood Village. He was born January 19, 1942 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late Derris and Dorsie (Mays) Adkins. He had worked as a machinist at Beach Manufacturing for a number of years. Survivors include his two sons, Ray (Angie) Adkins, Jr. and Brian Adkins; two sons-in-law, Tony Lenover and Dean Williamson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Regina Lehman and Linda Lenover and a grandson, Trent Lehman. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



