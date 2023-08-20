Adkisson, Ronald W.



Ronald W Adkisson, 74, of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. He was born in Louisville, KY, on November 6th, 1948. Services will be held Monday August 21, 2023, at 1:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place from 12-1pm. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. To read his full obituary, view his memorial video, order flowers, or offer online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





