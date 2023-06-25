ADRIAN, Gary M.



Gary M. Adrian, age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on June 21, 2023. He was born in Beaver, Ohio on October 22, 1949, the son of Leslie and Elizabeth (Ehrman) Adrian. Gary retired from Navistar International in 2004 after over 30 years of service. Nearing the end of his career, he achieved the role of black belt in the Lean Six Sigma Program. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Gary was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing several days a week and being with his friends at Reid Golf Course. Following his retirement, Gary and Susan enjoyed traveling in their RV with their cousins, Lynn and Jim and making special friends along the way. Survivors include his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 54 years, Susan (Williams) Adrian; children, Scott Adrian and Staci (William) Landess; grandchildren, Kalie, Cameron, Maria and Sara; sister-in-law, Shelia Turner; brother-in-law, Curt (Beth) Williams; nieces and nephews, Heather, Hillary, Kennedy and Bennett. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Adrian; nephew, Bryan Fielder and cousin, Danny Wright. Gary's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Oehlers for his guidance and care on this journey. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 4-5 pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 North Limestone Street (Adjacent to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.) A celebration of Gary's life will begin at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Gary's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





