Aguayo, Michael

In Loving Memory



Michael Arden Aguayo



April 5, 1960 - July 16, 2016



Your smile is gone forever and your hands I cannot touch. Still I have some memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Difficult to believe you have been gone eight years. Hardly a day has passed I have not shed a tear, My precious little guy how I miss you. My heart aches for you and your bright light shines in my heart.



In loving memory, from your mother Edith Fuson



