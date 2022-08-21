AHLQUIST, Theresa Marie



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born in Dayton to the late, James Richard and Stella Anne (McCoy) Fitzharris. Theresa was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Ahlquist (2019), siblings: Irene, Marge, Helen, June, Dick, Mary, Bob, Barb and Billy. She is survived by her children, Anne Rolfe, Debbie Smith, Paul Ahlquist and James "Jim" Ahlquist; grandchildren, Branden, Ryan, Zachary, Nina, Michael; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sawyer, Lawsen and Wynter, Elle, Ryan, Jeni, Alaycia, Gianna, Odin and many other extended family and friends. Theresa worked as a piano teacher and was one of the founding members of St. Henry's Catholic Church. Friends and family may visit from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, August 22 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Church Tuesday, August 23, 11:00 am. Theresa will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or St. Henry Catholic Church.

