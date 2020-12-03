AIELLO, Maria M.



Age 59, of West Elkton, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Mark Aiello, daughter, Annetta Scales, parents Walter Jr. and Leah (Branin) Lyday, and sisters Linda and Christina.



Maria is survived by her children, Alphonso (Helena) Aiello, Marco (Angela) Aiello, Tina (Frank Lisy) Aiello, 8 grandchildren, sisters Mary, Theresa and Mabel, and numerous other relatives and many special friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Maria's family.

