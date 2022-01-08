AIKINS, Loris G. "Monk"



91, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late George Koontz and Tressa Belle (Reams) Aikins.



Monk is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dora Grace (Forshey) Aikins; daughters, Laura Lee (Sunny) Fore, Peggy Werntz and Rebecca Denn; sons, Timothy (Sally) Hooper and Rodney Hooper; grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Michelle M., Justin, Michelle L. and Kimberly; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Madelyn, Gracie, Henry and Rosie; sister, Edith Mosher; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his son, Brian Wade Aikins; grandson, Jason Denn; brother, Gale Aikins; sisters, Alvera (Paul) Dekker and Martha (Jack) Wright; sons-in-law, David Werntz and Adam Krolewski; and brother-in-law, Marshall Mosher.



Monk was a proud veteran in the United States Navy serving from 1948 – 1952. He and Dora previously attended First



Christian Church where they gained many friends. They loved to square dance and he was a Cardinal Squares member for 10 years. He retired after 30 years from International Harvester and continued to work at Ace Hardware for another 20 years. He was also a member of the Local UAW 402 and the Local 57 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 22 years. His contagious smile could brighten the room and the time spent together with him will forever be cherished by those he loved.



Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 11a.m. – 12p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 12. Dave Augustus will be officiating.



Entombment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, OH 45504. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



