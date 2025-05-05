AKEMON (Baker), Margaret



AKEMON, Margaret (Baker), age 91, of Trenton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 2, 2025 surrounded by her family. She was born April 15, 1934 to Brown and Nancy (Feltner) Baker in Hazard, Kentucky. She married the love of her life, Josh Akemon, on March 16, 1958 and moved to Ohio. They welcomed their only son, Josh, Jr. on Christmas Day 1958. Margaret retired from Edgewood City Schools in 2002 where she was a part of the Kitchen Staff for many years. She enjoyed teasing and joking with the high school students and they always brought a smile to her face. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. After retiring, she enjoyed being "Mamaw" and spending time with her granddaughters Lisa and Angela. She would host pool days (even though she never learned how to swim) with family and friends where she would have a surplus of food and fun. She also enjoyed traveling and making memories with her husband, Josh and friends. We will miss her wit, her sense of humor and contagious laugh. She never met a stranger, and even the simplest errand could take hours as she would run into someone she knew and stop for a chat. To know Margaret, was to love her. You always knew you were safe in her presence, you were loved and cared for and you would never leave without your belly full. Lisa and Angela would like to thank Birchwood Care Center for taking "Dunkey" under their wing and continuing to ensure her life was fulfilling during her final years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brown and Nancy Baker; husband, Josh Akemon; son, Josh Akemon, Jr.; brothers, Barney Baker and Burnice Baker; and two sisters, Marie Scott and Prudy Duff. She is survived by her granddaughters, Lisa (Ryan) Oehler and Angela (Jordan) Strack; and great grandchildren, Avery, Adley, and Andi Oehler; and Kaitlyn and Brayden Strack; daughter-in-love, Rhonda Akemon; special friend, Becky Schanke; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



