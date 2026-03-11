Webb, Albert



Albert Webb , age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at22:15. Albert was born in Reily, Ohio on February 17, 1938 to Henry Webb and Millie (Alexander) Webb. He was married to Judith Morris on November 24, 1971. He was employed by Hamilton Tool for 28 Years and then for Fairfield City Schools for 12 years as a Bus Driver. Albert was a veteran of both the United States Army and Navy and was a member of American Legion Post #138 and AMVETS Post #1983.



Albert is survived by a son, Scott Alan Webb, a stepson, Brian Spurlock, and a sister, Clara Ratliff. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Webb; his parents: two brothers: Earl Webb and Theodore Webb; his sisters; Ellen Sergent, Florence Sayers, Patsy Webb, Pearl Burns, Reva Ford, and a step son, Robert Spurlock III.



A funeral service will be held at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 with of Pastor Wendell Coning of the Hamilton Dream Center officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 am. Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home has been trusted with arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com