Aleshire, Jean R.



It is with great sorrow that the family of Jean Aleshire announces that she peacefully passed away on April 20, 2025. Jean was born March 28, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio with her late twin sister Jane Leary Gallienne, to her parents Frances Leary and Nina T. (Grube) Leary and her older brother Robert Leary, all deceased. Jean loved life and she lived it to the fullest. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1949 where she was a varsity cheerleader and was involved in several social clubs. Jean was married to Franklin W. Aleshire for 58 years until he passed away in 2008. She lovingly raised three children, Leonard C. Aleshire, Lawrence F. Aleshire (deceased 2015), and Jane Ann (Aleshire) Bolle. Jean designed and built the family home on Bird Road with her husband Frank in 1963. In their younger years Frank and Jean were well known for their ability to "cut the rug" dancing the jitterbug. Both of them always smiling. Jean is survived by two children, Leonard and Jane, three grandchildren, Lawrence Aleshire of Washington Courthouse OH, Elizabeth Aleshire of Boston MA, and Melissa Aleshire Schmidt of Enon OH, and two great grandchildren, Libby Aleshire and Jackson Aleshire. She maintained a close relationship with Linda Harrison and June Aleshire, prior daughters-in-law. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a truly kind and giving soul. May she rest in peace in the arms of our Lord. Private services will held on Friday April 25, 2025 at noon at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home with interment at Ferncliff Cemetery immediately following.





