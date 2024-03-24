Alex (Davis), Maxine A.



ALEX, Maxine A. (Davis), passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024. Born in Detroit, MI and raised in Dayton, OH where she continued to live as a loving mother, and grandmother. Maxine will be remembered for her joy of life, her sharp wit and sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel and son, Spero. Maxine is survived by her son, Pete Alex (Nadine); daughters, Cleo Keighley (Rick), Elaine LoRusso (Rich), and daughter-in-law, Sandy Alex. Maxine will also be remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where private funeral services were held. Maxine was also a long standing member of the Philoptochos Society. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to both Ohio Valley Hospice and Spring Hills at Singing Woods caregivers, nurses, and staff for the compassionate care they gave Maxine. We'll be forever grateful. Memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's memory to The Philoptochos Society, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH, 45405. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



