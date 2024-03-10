Alexander, Dorothy

Alexander (Guillozet), Dorothy "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" A. Alexander (Guillozet), age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. She graduated Salutatorian from Versailles High School and had worked for over 18 years in the billing office at Good Samaritan Hospital. Dottie was a long-time member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she helped start up the "Garden of Feedin". She was also a member of Helping Hands. Dottie enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning and playing the Accordion. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Kyle Cox, Klara Schuwerk, Krista Crippen, son-in-law: Edward Florkey, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sister: Carol Frock, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James "Jim" Alexander, parents: Norbert and Edna (Magoto) Guillozet, sisters: Dolores Post, Martha Larger, Ruth Witters, brother: Robert Guillozet and daughter: Karen Florkey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



