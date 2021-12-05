ALEXANDER, Edward E.



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Ed was born on March 17, 1928, to the late John and Hazel Nichols Alexander. Ed leaves his wife of forty-two years, Doris Daum Alexander; two sons, David (Helen) Alexander and Douglas (Jill) Alexander; along with step-children, Karen (Michael) Kairys, Gary D. (Cris) King,



Arlene (Brent Meyer) King,



Julie (Tim) Korosei, and Brian D. (Sharon) King. He is also



survived by sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. He took them all in as part of his family. He was preceded in death by the mother of his sons, Eleanor Woolley; two brothers-in-law, Ronald L. and David G. Daum; four brothers (including his twin) and many other relatives and dear friends. Ed was a 1946 graduate of Fairview High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from WPAFB in 1986. Ed was a long time member of Greenmont-Oakpark Community Church. He was loved by all who knew him. Ed was kind with a calm manner. He enjoyed talking with people and hearing their stories. Ed was loving, inventive, creative, curious and always willing to help in any way. Throughout his life he was active in running, tennis, ballroom dancing, clogging, downhill skiing, waterskiing, bike riding, and walks around the neighborhood. A Memorial



Service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at noon at Greenmont-Oakpark Community Church, 1921 Woodman Drive, Kettering OH. All fully vaccinated are welcome, with masks being recommended. Donations in Ed's memory can be given to the church or to the Backpack program, P.O. Box 86, Dayton, OH 45409-0086. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com