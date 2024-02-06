Alexander, Eric Christopher



Age 63, of Tipp City, passed away January 29, 2024. He was born on August 29, 1960, to Lloyd Alexander, deceased, and Barbara (Fuller) Alexander. Eric graduated from Dayton Christian High School in 1978 and worked in drywall construction for many years, including owning his own business, before developing disabling neurofibromatosis. He was a faithful member of the Tipp City Global Methodist Church, a loyal fan of Ohio State football, and had many fond memories and much memorabilia of draft horses, which he raised on his farm and enjoyed showing, especially his Belgian stallion, Blockbuster, before becoming disabled. Eric is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frances Woods, and his paternal grandparents, Lloyd Wesley Alexander, Sr, and Marie Naylor. He is survived by his brothers Bruce (Diana) and Lloyd Alexander; sisters Suzanne Freese, Annette (Ken) Kreitzer, and Robin Alexander; his nephews Aaron (Erin) Alexander, Matthew Freese, Michael (Jennifer) Mays, and Adam (Dorothy) Kidd; his nieces Cathy (Anthony) Wierzbowski and Kenda (Ponch) Garcia; great-nephews Tony Alexander, Andy Slattery, Jr, and Hayden Garcia; great-nieces Abbey Alexander, Alexandra Slattery, Alyssa Mays, Addison Mays, and Bella Kidd; numerous cousins; his church family, and the many loyal friends he made throughout his life. The family would like to thank the doctors who took such good care of him, especially NP Stephanie Cain and nurse Heidi; as well as his nursing aides, Chris, Jenn, and Fatima, who provided loving daily care for him. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, but he leaves his pain-filled body behind to a new life in Jesus Christ.



Following Eric's wishes, there will be no funeral service, but the family plans a memorial service in the spring which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Tumor Foundation or a charity of your choice.



